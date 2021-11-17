Kevin O’Brien steps down as Corofin manager

The news emerged this afternoon that Kevin O’Brien had stepped down as manager of the Corofin Senior Football Team.

Initially a selector under Stephen Rochford, Kevin became manager following Corofin’s defeat to Castlebar Mitchells in the Connacht Club Final in 2015.

In the six years that followed, Corofin played 56 championship games, winning 51 of them including four County Senior Football Championships, four Connacht Club Championships and three All-Ireland Club Championships. Up to their defeat in last year’s County Semi-Final, Corofin had an unbeaten run of 49 games.

After the announcement, Kevin spoke to John Mulligan

Kevin O’Brien Stats

First Championship game – 14th of May 2016 beating Carna/Cashel 2-20 to 0-8.

Last Championship Game – 14th November 2021 losing to Mountbellew/Moylough 1-12 to 0-9.

Championship games played

Galway Played 40 (Won 36, Drew 2, Lost 2 – To Mountbellew/Moylough in 2020 and 2021)

The 2 draws were the 2018 and 2019 county finals against Mountbellew Moylough and Tuam Stars

Connacht Played 8 (Won 8 – Connacht Club Championship wins in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019).

All Ireland SFC Played 8 (Won 7 and Lost 1 – to Dr Crokes in 2017)All-Ireland Club Championship wins in 2018, 2019, 2020)

Overall – Played 56 (Won 51, Drew 2, Lost 3)