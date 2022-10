Jockey Kevin Manning, who won the Epsom Derby in 2008 on New Approach and the Irish Derby in 2013 on Trading Leather has just announced his retirement from race riding this afternoon. He confirmed his decision to Galway Bay FM Sport after riding Vocal Studies to win the 2.15 at Galway.

Kevin confirmed his decision to George McDonagh who also got the reaction of Cyril Farrell who has known Kevin for a long time.