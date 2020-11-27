Kevin Horgan Signs New Contract With Galway United

print

Galway United are delighted to announce that Kevin Horgan has extended his contract with the club.

The 23-year-old netminder has been a regular at Eamonn Deacy Park since returning to the club from Shamrock Rovers two seasons ago.

The Galway native came through the academy setup at United before making his first team debut in 2015.

Horgan has a reputation for being of the most exciting young keepers’ in the domestic game, and that reputation was bolstered by some fine displays between the sticks for the Tribesmen in 2020.

John Caulfield is thrilled to retain Horgan, after the highly rated goalkeeper played a starring role in United having one of the stingiest defences in the First Division last season.

“Since I’ve come in, Kevin has started most of the games and been a hugely important player for us,” Caulfield explained to www.galwayunitedfc.ie

“Kevin is a brilliant shot stopper, he’s got a great attitude and it’s vitally important for us to retain our best local players.

“We’re really looking for him to kick on now and command that number one spot next season.

“We’re delighted to have him, because he’s a fantastic professional with a real drive to succeed with Galway United.”

Horgan is excited about the direction the club is going in and he expects United to have a strong squad that will launch an assault on the First Division title next season.

“John came in halfway through the season and we went on a fine run, it was great to be a part of that.

“I want to play a big role in Galway United doing well and hopefully getting back to the Premier Division again.

“As well as having made really positive signings and re-signings already, moving to full time football is huge. It’s something I wanted to do again, I’m excited to get back involved and it will be a huge help to us next year.

“We will have competition in every position on the pitch. Players will be snapping at your heels to get into the team, that’s what you want. It needs to be competitive, and that will bring the best out in the squad.”