Kenny names 24-man squad for Scotland & Armenia

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 24-man squad for the UEFA Nations League matches against Scotland and Armenia.

Ireland are set to travel to Glasgow for their UEFA Nations League tie at Hampden Park, Saturday, September 24, with kick-off at 7.45pm. Ireland will then return to Dublin to face Armenia in their final group game at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, September 27, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Robbie Brady returns to the squad for the first time since March 2021 after his impressive form for Preston North End this season. Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele also comes back into the squad for the first time since recovering from injury, his last appearance for Ireland coming against Luxembourg in November 2021.

Cardiff City winger Callum O’Dowda earns a recall to the Ireland squad following his impressive form since moving to the Bluebirds in the summer with his last appearance for Ireland in November 2020.

In-form striker Scott Hogan gets the nod fresh from his hat-trick for Birmingham City last night in a 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion as well as Rotherham United striker Chiedozie Ogbene who has scored five goals in 10 games in all competitions this season.

Tickets for the Armenia match are on sale from Ticketmaster with prices starting at just €20, the final match of the UEFA Nations League campaign at the Aviva Stadium. You can purchase tickets for the match here.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Scotland & Armenia

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Jason Knight (Derby County), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Hourihane (Derby County), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).

Fixtures – UEFA Nations League

24/09 – Scotland v Republic of Ireland, Hampden Park, 7.45pm

27/09 – Republic of Ireland v Armenia, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm