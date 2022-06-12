Kennedy Cup begins for The Galway and Roscommon Leagues Tomorrow

The Galway and Roscommon Leagues head to UL tomorrow for the first group game of the Kennedy Cup 2022.

Joe Treacy’s Galway League side face Kilkenny at 6pm with further group games against North Tipperary and Kerry on Tuesday before the knock-out games begin in different competitions from the Cup itself to the Bowl for the bottom ranked team.

Galway have gone close but have never won the competition outright.

Joe spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the Tournament.

The Galway League’s Kennedy Cup Fixtures

The Roscommon and District League team managed by Aidan Donnelly features players from clubs in the east and north east of Galway as well as Roscommon and they begin their Kennedy Cup tomorrow against the Limerick Desmond League followed by games against Cork and Cavan/Monaghan on Tuesday.