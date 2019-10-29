KBC Dublin Marathon to move to Lottery System to Deal with Demand for Race Entries

The KBC Dublin Marathon race organisers have today announced that registration for the 2020 Dublin Marathon will occur through a lottery system instead of the first-come, first-served online process. This decision was made as a result of the increased demand for race entries.

Jim Aughney Race Director said: “Many races that have more interested runners than they can accommodate have moved to a lottery registration system in recent years. Demand for the Dublin Marathon has never been greater, and we believe the lottery is the fairest system to offer all runners the same opportunity to participate.”

This change comes after registration demand for the 2019 edition of the marathon could not be met despite the addition of 2,500 places.

Entry to the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon lottery will be open from the 1st November to 30th November 2019 ONLY.

There will be a registration fee of €15 per lottery entry which will be fully refundable if the applicant is not successful and fully redeemable against entry fee if the applicant is successful. Registrants will learn their entry status via SMS and email between 3rd January to 10th January. Successful entrants will have until 31st January 2020 to redeem the offer.

Any initial places not redeemed by 31st January 2020 will be re-allocated by lottery to entrants who were not successful. The applicants will learn their entry status via SMS and email between the 4th February to 7th February 2020. These offers must be redeemed by 14th February 2020.