KBC Dublin Marathon Announce 2,500 Extra Entries will go on Sale Monday 1st July

Entry for the KBC Dublin Marathon to be increased from 20,000 to a record number 22,500 following an agreement with key authorities.

Additional places are also expected to be made available on the 1st of July following an opportunity for current entrants to avail of a refund window for a two-week period from 3rd to 16th of June.

The 2019 Dublin Marathon will celebrate its 40th Year Anniversary with KBC with 13 runners present at today’s announcement, who took part in the first Dublin Marathon in 1979 and all 39 Dublin Marathons since.

KBC Dublin Marathon today announced that 2,500 extra entries will go on sale on Monday 1st July. This follows a sell-out of the 20,000 entries in December 2018, 10 months before the event on Sunday 27th October 2019. The entry has been increased from 20,000 to a record number of 22,500 following an agreement with key authorities. The 2019 Dublin Marathon will celebrate its 40th Year Anniversary with KBC with the 13 runners who took part in the first Dublin Marathon in 1980 and all 39 Marathons since present to mark the announcement.

Jim Aughney, Race Director of the KBC Dublin Marathon, said: “The success and demand for the Dublin Marathon grows each year. “I am delighted that the Gardai, Dublin City Council and all key authorities worked with us to facilitate an increase in entries by 2,500. We look forward to celebrating our 40th year with KBC and all the 22,500 runners that line up on the 27th of October.”

Aidan Power, Director of Customer, Brand and Marketing from KBC, said: “The Dublin Marathon has enjoyed huge success and developed into one of the best race experiences in the world for competitors and supporters alike. Being part of the 40th celebrations in our first year as sponsor and bringing a new record number of runners to the streets of Dublin this makes this a really special sponsorship for KBC.”

In addition to the 2,500 extra entries, additional places are also expected to be made available following an opportunity for current entrants to avail of a refund window from at 9am on Monday, June 3rd and will close at midnight on Sunday 16th June. The refund will be available on “Manage My Bookings” available via entrant’s confirmation link.

Lord Mayor Nial Ring said at the announcement: “Each and every runner that partakes in the KBC Dublin Marathon has an inspirational story behind their journey to the 26.2-mile finish line. The 13 runners who have taken part in all 39 marathons have a unique place in the history of our marathon. It is great to welcome them to the Mansion House today to recognise their achievement and, as a mere 5-time Dublin Marathon veteran, to congratulate them with a certain tinge of envy!”

Entries are now also open for the 2019 KBC Race Series which starts with the South Dublin 10k on Sunday 21 July. This will be followed by the Frank Duffy 10 Mile on Saturday 24 August and the KBC Dublin Half Marathon on Saturday 21 September both in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. Log onto kbcdublinmarathon.ie to available of bundle offers for the 2019 KBC Race Series.