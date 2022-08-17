Kayak Challenge for Hospice takes place this weekend

Two brothers and their friend are embarking on a challenge for Galway Hospice and Mayo/Roscommon Hospice starting on Friday Morning.

They intend to Kayak from Ballyhaunis to Galway hoping to arrive in the city on Sunday afternoon. A trip of approximately 100Km of river.

Garrafrauns brothers David and Eddie Cronin and family friend Darren Keadin, from Cloonfad are taking on the challenge in memory of David and Eddie’s father James Cronin who passed away in October of 2021 following a short illness.

David spoke to John Mulligan about the challenge and why they decided to do the challenge for both Galway Hospice and Mayo/Roscommon Hospice.

John started by putting it to David that it is an unusual challenge.

If you would like to donate, then go to this page…