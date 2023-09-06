Katie O’Brien “Finally, I can say I am a Paralympian”

Galway’s Newest Paralympian Katie O’Brien has said that it is hard to put into words her delight at qualifying for the games next year in Paris. Katie and her partner Stephen McGowan booked their place in next year’s Paralympics following a commanding win in their heat of the Mixed Double Sculls at the World Championship in Belgrade yesterday.

They have also qualified for the A Final which takes place on Saturday.

Speaking exclusively to Galway Bay FM Sport this morning, O’Brien said that it was unbelievable to qualify and was grateful for all the support that they have received on their way to this incredible achievement.