Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Portumna farmer, who’s accused of murdering his aunt, took a shotgun from his jeep and repeated, “I can’t deal with this” after he ran over the 76-year-old in his agricultural teleporter

It’s the prosecution case that Michael Scott deliberately ran over his aunt Chrissie Treacy following a long-running dispute over land.

58 year old Mr Scott of Gortanumera, has pleaded NOT guilty to her murder on April 27, 2018 outside her home in Derryhiney

The defence says that Ms Treacy’s death was a tragic accident.

Neighbour and cousin of the deceased, Francis Hardiman, told the court that he grabbed the gun after the accused, Mr Scott tripped over a tyre, hysterical, roaring and crying

Also today, the jury was shown “distressing” photographs of the deceased lying on the ground with tractor tyre marks across her trousers.

The trial continues in front of Ms Justice Biggs and a jury of seven men and eight women.