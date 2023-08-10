Junior B Football Final Preview with Padraig Cosgrove & Tommy Finnerty

Dunmore MacHales and Oughterard go head-to-head this Saturday (12th August) in the 2023 Junior B Football Championship Final.

Dunmore were crowned North Champions on July 29th, beating Kilconly 2-13 to 1-12 AET, while Oughterard clinched the West title the following day with a 2-6 to 0-10 success against Claregalway.

Leading up to the game, Dunmore MacHales selector Padraig Cosgrove chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Darren also caught up with Oughterard manager Tommy Finnerty.

Throw-in at Headford on Saturday is 6.45pm and we’ll have updates here on Galway Bay FM.