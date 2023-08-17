Julie Ann Russell signs for Galway United Women

Galway United are thrilled to confirm that Irish international forward Julie-Ann Russell has signed for the senior women’s team for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The Galway native returns to Eamonn Deacy Park after a spell away from the game on maternity leave, having last played for Galway WFC in the 2022 season.

Russell has picked up 59 caps for the Republic of Ireland, as well as winning honours both at home and abroad, including a Women’s Premier Division title with Peamount United in 2012.

On an individual level, the attacker was named as the Women’s National League Player of the Year in 2013-14 and FAI Senior Women’s Soccer International Player of the Year for the 2014-15 campaign.

Our newest Tribeswoman has also experience playing at the highest level in Australia, having lined out for Western Sydney Wanderers of the Women’s A-League and winning several titles with Sydney University from 2017-2020.

Speaking to our club’s media team, Julie-Ann gave her reaction to returning to play for her home club, as well as what she feels she can add to the team:

“It feels amazing, obviously Galway United is my home club and Galway always has a special place in my heart, so it feels great to be back.”

“It’s a young squad, but the girls have phenomenal talent and have done amazingly in the first half of the season. So, I just want to bring the experience that I have from over the years.

“I played with a lot of them last year and they were a pleasure to play with, so I’m looking forward to that again.”