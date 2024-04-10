Galway Bay FM

10 April 2024

Julie Ann Russell named as Player of the Month for March

Galway United midfielder Julie-Ann Russell has been voted as the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Player of the Month for March. The 60-times capped Ireland Women’s National Team international scored a hat-trick in the victory over Cork City to help her team make an impressive start to the new season. Galway are the only team to win their three opening games and Russell has played a big part in that by adding guile and experience to Phil Trill’s team. The 33-year-old is enjoying her football again following a period living abroad in Australia and recently giving birth to her first baby. And Galway are benefitting from her clever play. She is no stranger to picking up awards having made the WLOI Team of the Season on two occasions and picking up the Player of the Season Award in 2014. Now she adds to this award to her collection. Russell was selected ahead of club-mate Jenna Slattery and Shelbourne’s Alex Kavanagh in the voting.

