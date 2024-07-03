Julie Ann Russell called up to Irish Women’s Squad

The Ireland Women’s National Team will take on England and France in their final two Group A3 games as part of qualifying for EURO 2025. Head Coach Eileen Gleeson has selected a 26-player squad for the trip to Carrow Road to face European champions England on Friday, July 12th before hosting France in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday, July 16th.

Defender Niamh Fahey, midfielder Denise O’Sullivan and attacker Marissa Sheva all return to the squad, while injuries rule out Chloe Mustaki, Tara O’Hanlon, Jamie Finn, Heather Payne and Kyra Carusa.

There is a call-up for 60-times-capped midfielder Julie-Ann Russell who last featured for the WNT in March 2020 and has been in excellent form for Galway United in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

Over 10,000 tickets have already been snapped up for the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and fans are encouraged to secure their seat now to support the Girls in Green for their first return to Cork since 2012. It will be the first time in 12 years that the WNT will have played a home fixture outside Dublin and it will be their seventh game overall in Cork – following five previously in Turner’s Cross and one in Flower’s Lodge. The France game will be the 13th meeting at senior women’s level and the third time that the game will be hosted in Cork following on from an International Friendly in 1994 and a EURO qualifier in 2011 – both of which were in Turner’s Cross. UEFA have confirmed that all games on Match Day 6 of the group stage will kick off at 19:00 CET (18:00 Irish Time).

Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Bristol City), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns)

UEFA EURO 2025 Qualifier

Group A3

England v Ireland

Friday, July 12

Carrow Road, Norwich

KO 20:00

LIVE on RTÉ2

UEFA EURO 2025 Qualifier

Group A3

Ireland v France

Tuesday, July 16

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork

KO 18:00

LIVE on RTÉ2