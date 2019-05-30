Galway name team for Kildare clash

Padraic Joyce has named his starting XV for his first competitive game as Galway U20 manager.

The Tribesmen take on Kildare in the first round of the John Kerins Cup on Saturday in Pearse Park, Longford. The match throws-in at 3pm.

There was action in the John Kerins Cup last night with Kerry and Cork finishing level in a thriller in Clonakilty, 1-16 to 0-19, with Kerry’s goal coming from Michael Potts.

Elsewhere, Dublin beat Galway’s opponents Kildare 2-14 to 0-14 at Newbridge.

Here is the Galway team:

  1. Oran Burke – Corofin
  2. Ross Mahon – Corofin
  3. Sean Mulkerrin – Oileáin Árann
  4. Eoin McFadden – Salthill-Knocknacarra
  5. Liam Boyle – Kilkerrin-Clonberne
  6. Conor Campbell – Claregalway (captain)
  7. Jack Kirrane – Milltown
  8. Mathias Eoin Bairéad – Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir
  9. Matthew Tierney – Oughterard
  10. Ben O’Connell – Tuam Stars
  11. Gavin Burke – Corofin
  12. Liam Costello – Milltown
  13. Darragh Silke – Corofin
  14. Padraig Costello – Dunmore MacHales
  15. Rory Cunningham – St. Brendan’s
