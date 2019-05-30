Galway name team for Kildare clash

Padraic Joyce has named his starting XV for his first competitive game as Galway U20 manager.

The Tribesmen take on Kildare in the first round of the John Kerins Cup on Saturday in Pearse Park, Longford. The match throws-in at 3pm .

There was action in the John Kerins Cup last night with Kerry and Cork finishing level in a thriller in Clonakilty, 1-16 to 0-19, with Kerry’s goal coming from Michael Potts.

Elsewhere, Dublin beat Galway’s opponents Kildare 2-14 to 0-14 at Newbridge.

Here is the Galway team:

Oran Burke – Corofin Ross Mahon – Corofin Sean Mulkerrin – Oileáin Árann Eoin McFadden – Salthill-Knocknacarra Liam Boyle – Kilkerrin-Clonberne Conor Campbell – Claregalway (captain) Jack Kirrane – Milltown Mathias Eoin Bairéad – Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir Matthew Tierney – Oughterard Ben O’Connell – Tuam Stars Gavin Burke – Corofin Liam Costello – Milltown Darragh Silke – Corofin Padraig Costello – Dunmore MacHales Rory Cunningham – St. Brendan’s