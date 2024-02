Joy Neville to referee one last game in Womens Six Nations before taking up role in Connacht

Irish referee Joy Neville will make her final appearance before international retirement in this season’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations when she takes charge of France versus Italy in Paris on April 14th. Neville announced last month that she would be stepping down at the end of this season to take up a new role as referee development manager in Connacht.