Joy for Monivea/Abbey but heartbreak for Menlough in provincial semi-finals – How it happened – Commentary and Reaction

There was joy for Monivea/Abbey but heartbreak for Menlough in their two provincial football semi-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Monivea/Abbey booked their place in the Connacht Intermediate Club Final with a 1-8 to 0-10 win over Kilmeena in Tuam Stadium.

They will play Castlerea St Kevins in the Connacht Final next weekend.

However, Menlough were beaten 5-3 on penalties by Laherdane MacHales in the Connacht Junior Club semi-final in McHale Park after the game finished Menlough 1-9 Laherdane 0-12 after Extra Time.

It was a dramatic afternoon and here is how it was broadcast on Galway Bay FM from the start of the Monivea game to the penalty shootout that decided the Menlough game.

Ollie Turner and Tommy Devane were the commentary team in Tuam Stadium and were joined by Mike Finnerty and Kevin Dwyer.

Meanwhile, former Mayo Manager John Maughan joined Darren Kelly in McHale Park.

John Mulligan was in studio.

The Reports

Kevin Dwyer with the Full Time Report on Monivea/Abbey and Kilmeena

Darren Kelly with the Full Time Report on Menlough and Laherdane MacHales

The Reaction – Monivea/Abbey

Tommy Devane got the reaction from the Monivea/Abbey Camp after the game. He first spoke to their manager Francis Roche.

Tommy then spoke to penalty hero Denis Farragher.

Finally, Tommy spoke to Man of the Match Paul Flaherty

The Reaction – Menlough

After their defeat, Darren Kelly spoke to Manager Neil McHugh.