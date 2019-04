The draw for the 2019 John West Féile na nÓg football competitions were held at a meeting of the Connacht Féile committee at the Connacht GAA centre on Wednesday evening in the presence of National Féile Committee chairperson Brendie O’ Brien, Connacht Féile officers and members of the Connacht Council. There will be 352 boys and girls football sides in action over the weekend with 176 host sides (104 boys and 72 girls sides) in action with the same amount of teams visiting the province of Connacht. There are 13 boys and 9 girls divisions.

The league games commence on Friday evening of 28th June with quarter-finals on Saturday 29th June with the semi-finals and finals taking place on Sunday 30th June.