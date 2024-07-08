John Shortt Returns Home Following Successful European Swimming Championships

Share story:

Roscam’s John Shortt is back in Galway following an incredible European Junior Swimming Championships in Vilnius.

The 17 year old won Gold in the 200M Backstroke and then followed up with Silver in the 100M.

It has been some season for Shortt. Earlier this year, he won the Irish Senior Championship in the 50M and 200M backstroke and made the World Championship Semi-Finals.

He also came extremely close to qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris.

All this while studying for his Leaving Cert which he does next year.

John came into the Galway Bay FM Studios and he spoke to John Mulligan.