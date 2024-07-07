John O’Mahony Tribute Broadcast On Sunday Sport

Share story:

The GAA World was saddened by the news that John O’Mahony had passed away on Saturday Night.

The Ballaghaderreen native was a legend in management having won provincial titles with Leitrim, Mayo and Galway.

He was also the man in charge when Galway won the All-Ireland Senior Football Title in 1998 and 2001.

Galway Bay FM broadcast a special tribute to John as part of Sunday sport as his remains left Galway on their journey to his home featuring Ollie Turner, Ray Silke, Paul Bellew and Vincent Neary.