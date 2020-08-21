John Caulfield Appointed Galway United Manager

Galway United are delighted to announce the appointment of John Caulfield as first team manager.

Caulfield takes over at Eamonn Deacy Park after a hugely successful spell managing Cork City, where he won the Premier Division title, two FAI Cups and three President Cups.

During his tenure at Turners Cross, Cork City were consistently challenging for domestic honours and they finished runners up in the Premier Division on four occasions, whilst also reaching the FAI Cup final in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Caulfield also led the Leesiders back into Europe, managing them in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. In 2016, he helped guide Cork City past Linfield and Swedish side BK Hacken in the Europa League before they were eventually eliminated by KRC Gent.

Caulfield’s name is synonymous with League of Ireland football, and he also enjoyed a successful playing career, spending most of his playing days with Cork City, where he holds the record for most appearances made and he’s also the clubs joint top goalscorer along with Pat Morley. The former striker picked up plenty of silverware as a player also, winning the Premier Division title, an FAI Cup and three League Cups, along with 11 Munster Senior Cups.

Galway United interim manager Colin Fortune will take charge of tonight’s league game against Bray Wanderers, and he will remain a part of the backroom staff at the club.

Caulfield spoke to www.galwayunitedfc.ie about his excitement at taking the helm at Eamonn Deacy Park.

“Throughout my playing and managing career, I’ve always felt that Galway United were a massive club with huge potential. It’s a club in a big provincial city with an excellent backing and fantastic facilities. The Comers have also been huge supporters of the club over the last few years.

“Right now, we’re not where we should be as a club, there is a massive job ahead and we’ll face challenges, but I’m hopeful that I can be the man to bring success to the club.

“I’ll be looking to get hands on, working closely with Colin Fortune and the rest of the staff. We will look to bring the confidence back into the squad and go on a run of results so that we can get into the play-offs, anything is possible if we all work hard and everyone puts their shoulder to the wheel.

“We will put all of our energy and time into trying to make the play-offs now, along with putting structures in place for next season.”

John Caulfield will officially be unveiled as Galway United manager on Monday.