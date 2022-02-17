Joey Carbery announced as the newest ambassador for Tackle Your Feelings.

Irish international and Munster Rugby Player, Joey Carbery, who has been announced as the newest ambassador for Tackle Your Feelings.

Tackle Your Feelings was launched by Rugby Players Ireland and Zurich in 2016 and is funded by the Z Zurich Foundation.

As part of the Tackle Your Feelings campaign, Rugby Players Ireland were joined by Joey Carbery to support the #ImTakingControl campaign which provides people with the tools to ‘Take Control’ of their mental wellbeing using sport psychology and positive psychology principles.

Joey spoke to William Davies