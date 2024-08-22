Galway Bay FM

22 August 2024

Joe Lyons and Eddie McCormack selected for Ireland at European Seniors

Joe Lyons and Eddie McCormack selected for Ireland at European Seniors

On the back of their brilliant victories in Kilkeel recently, Joe Lyons (Galway) and Gail Linter (Belvoir Park), are both poised to lead the charge for Ireland at the European Senior Team Championships next month. The duo were successful at the Irish Senior Men’s and Women’s Amateur Close Championship at the foot of the Mourne Mountains, and now will travel to Bulgaria and Slovenia respectively between 3-7 September.

Lyons is joined by the player he beat in the final of the Close, Eddie McCormack (Galway Bay), along with Stephen Browne (Hermitage), Alan Condren (Greystones), Shane Kenneally (Kinsale) and David Mulholland (Castlerock). Lisa Cullen (Killarney), Tracy Eakin (Dooks), Alison Taylor (Malahide), Deirdre Walsh (Milltown) and Laura Webb (Royal Portrush) complete the women’s selection.

Men’s team for European Seniors at Black Sea Rama, Bulgaria

Stephen Browne (Hermitage)

Alan Condren (Greystones)

Shane Kenneally (Kinsale)

Joe Lyons (Galway)

Eddie McCormack (Galway Bay)

David Mulholland (Castlerock)

Captain – Brian Hutchinson (Donaghadee)

Manager – Matt Donohue (Portumna)

Women’s team for European Seniors at CUBO, Slovenia

Lisa Cullen (Killarney)

Tracy Eakin (Dooks)

Gail Linter (Belvoir Park)

Alison Taylor (Malahide)

Deirdre Walsh (Milltown)

Laura Webb (Royal Portrush)

Captain – Marilyn Henderson (Royal Belfast)

Manager – Clodagh Hopkins (Woodbrook).

