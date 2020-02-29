Joe Canning Returns For Galway Hurlers National League Clash With Cork

There is one change on the Galway senior hurling team to play Cork in the National League tomorrow.

Joe Canning returns from injury to lead the attack in place of Tadhg Haran.

Padraig Mannion also starts despite leaving the field with injury during last Sunday’s loss to Waterford.

In positional changes, Sean Bleahene moves to wing forward, with Brian Concannon at corner forward.

Aidan Harte, Johnny Coen and David Burke are named on the bench.

The team in full:

James Skehill in goal;

A full back line of Darren Morrissey, Gearoid McInerney and Sean Loftus;

Padraic Mannion, Shane Cooney and Fintan Burke are the half backs;

Cathal Mannion partners Adrian Tuohy in midfield;

Niall Burke, Joe Canning and Sean Bleahene are on the 40;

And an inside line of Brian Concannon, Conor Whelan and Conor Cooney.

Replacements: Eanna Murphy, TJ Brennan, Paul Killeen, Sean Linnane, Conor Walsh, Tadhg Haran, Evan Niland, Jason Flynn, Aidan Harte, Johnny Coen, David Burke.

The Cork team shows four changes from last week’s loss to Limerick.

Manager Kieran Kingston gives starts to Anthony Nash, Niall O’Leary, Aidan Walsh and Conor Lehane ahead of Patrick Collins, Tim O’Mahony, Luke Meade and Declan Dalton, respectively.

Their team in full:

Anthony Nash in goal;

A full back line of Niall O’Leary, Eoin Cadogen and Colm Spillane;

Bill Cooper, Robert Downey and Sean O’Leary are the half-backs;

Mark Coleman partners Darragh Fitzgibbon in midfield;

Robbie O’Flynn, Seamus Harnedy and Aidan Walsh are on the 40;

And an inside line of Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston and Patrick Horgan.

Replacements: Patrick Collins, Chris O’Leary, Christopher Joyce, Tim O’Mahony, Luke Meade, Conor Cahalane, Michael Cahalane, Declan Dalton, Michael O’Halloran, Jack O’Connor, Shane O’Regan.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 2pm and we’ll have live coverage with Sean Walsh and Cyril Donnellan.