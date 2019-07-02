Joe Canning lines out with Shane Lowry at Irish Open Pro-Am

Some of Ireland’s most notable celebrities will also be heading to the links to compete in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am tomorrow.

Galway hurling star Joe Canning will tee off at 7.45am in familiar company as he plays with Cian Lynch of Limerick, Shane O’Donnell of Clare and their professional will be self-confessed GAA fan Shane Lowry.

Former One Direction star Niall Horan and fellow Irish pop-stars Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden are also taking par, as is actor James Nesbitt, rugby heroes Paul O’Connell and Keith Wood and racing legends AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh.