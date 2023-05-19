JJ Hanrahan joins Connacht Rugby

Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce the signing of JJ Hanrahan from the Dragons.

An out-half who can also cover centre and full-back, Hanrahan will arrive to the province with a wealth of experience in the URC, English Premiership and French Top 14.

In seven years across two periods with Munster, the 30-year old scored 735 points across 141 appearances, becoming a central figure for the province until his departure in 2021.

In between those two spells, he played for Northampton Saints from 2015-2017, making 30 appearances in all.

In 2021 Hanrahan joined Clermont Auvergne, earning 27 caps across the Top 14 and Champions Cup, before a one-year spell at Dragons where he played 15 times.

JJ Hanrahan says:

“Moving to Connacht and back on Irish soil was a really appealing opportunity that presented itself. I’ve played Connacht numerous times in my career and every game was a hard-fought battle. They’re a club with a huge team spirit and a never-say-die attitude and I’m looking forward to living those values with them, and contributing wherever I can. This is something that really excites me for the coming years ahead.

There’s massive potential in the squad as we’ve all seen over the last few weeks. Hopefully I can add some value from when I link up with them in preseason this summer, and give it my all to help the club reach the next level and compete for silverware.”

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins says:

“JJ needs no introduction to Irish rugby fans, and I’m thrilled that he has chosen to join us next season. His record at Munster as well as Northampton, Clermont and Dragons speaks for itself, and that experience of consistently playing at the highest level in the URC and Champions Cup for so long will be a great asset for us.

JJ is our final new signing in what’s been a very productive few months for us. We have 9 incoming players who can all have a positive impact in different ways, and credit must go to Tim Allnutt for his work in this area over the past while. We’re very excited about the squad we’ve assembled and what they can achieve next season.”