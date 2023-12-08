Jenna Slattery Signs for Galway United for 2024

Galway United have announced that Jenna Slattery has re-signed for the senior women’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

The 19-year-old midfielder has committed to The Tribeswomen for 2024 and heads into her second season in Galway since signing for the club earlier this year.

The Limerick native made 26 appearances in all competitions last season for United, playing almost every minute of the club’s season, and scored eight times in that period. In May of this year, she was awarded the SSE Airtricity Women’s Player of the Month.

Before joining United, Slattery signed for Treaty United in 2020 and played with the club for two years. She moved to Galway WFC in 2022, making 2 league appearances during her time with the club.

Internationally, she has represented the Republic of Ireland at U19 level, making 11 appearances and scoring two goals between 2021 and 2023.

