Jeannot Esua signs for Galway United

Galway United have announced the acquisition of Jeannot Esua, a 27-year-old defender from Cameroon, to their squad.

Versatility defines Jeannot Esua’s playing style. His dynamic presence on the pitch will be a significant asset to Galway United in 2024. Esua seamlessly transitions between roles, excelling as a robust full back on either flank, a commanding centre back, or an explosive attacking force on the wing.

Esua’s style epitomises the modern defender, blending defensive solidity with an attacking edge. United can rely on him to bring a dynamic and versatile dimension to our Premier Division campaign.

“I’m always going to give it my all. I like to lead by example, step on the pitch, put on a show for the fans and give everything for the badge”

2023 SEASON

Jeannot arrives at United on the back of a remarkable season with Finnish side Ekenäs IF. He played a pivotal role in securing their promotion to the top flight, clinching the league title with the best defensive record. In 2023, Esua stood out as one of EIF’s star performers, earning him the title of Finnish Defender of the Year and a place in the Team of the Year. Contributions beyond the defensive line include 32 games, five goals, and three assists, showcasing his attacking prowess alongside a tenacious defensive style, boasting a 100% slide tackling success rate and an average of over four interceptions per 90 minutes.

CAMEROON

Born and raised in West Cameroon in 1996, Jeannot started his career with local club Rainbow Bamenda. He signed for one of the most well known academies in the country at just 12 years of age and signed professionally in Cameroon. A standout player, he played in the national cup final, catching the eye of several American scouts. At 19, Esua made the move across the Atlantic.

UNITED STATES AND CANADA

Jeannot joined professional USL outfit Orange County halfway through their season, playing almost every game for the remainder of the year. He then transferred to the Canadian Premier League to play with FC Edmonton. He proved a key player here, winning the club’s player of the year in 2019.

FINLAND

In 2022, Esua signed for newly promoted Finnish second division side PEPO Lappeenranta. A club where several FC Edmonton players had moved to previously. Here he stood out yet again. Unfortunately PEPO got relegated that season back to the third tier. Additionally though, Esua again had a standout year, winning another Player of the Year award despite the team’s relegation. After another successful season on a personal level, he then moved to fellow Finnish second tier side, Ekenäs IF. As aforementioned in the article, here he had an exceptional season. Consequently winning the Finnish Defender of the Year, earning a place in the league Team of the Year, and securing the league title. Esua has won countless personal awards at clubs he has been at in both Finland and Canada. After winning the league with Ekenäs IF, Esua decided to leave Finland and try a new challenge this year in Ireland.

IRELAND, GALWAY

Now in 2024, Jeannot Esua has signed for Galway United. Following some stellar performances in Finland and Canada. Winning multiple Player of the Year awards, leagues, and Team of the Year nominations. He will undoubtedly bring some exciting dynamism to United in our 2024 Premier Division campaign. Esua is signed up for 2024, so make sure you are by getting your season ticket!

