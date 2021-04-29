Jason Smyth leads Vision Sports Ireland 40th MayFest Celebrations

print

Celebrations Saturday 1st May 2021 9.30 – Friday 7th May 2021, 6 pm (via virtual)

Vision Sports Ireland and NCBI is celebrating 40 years of Vision Sports MayFest. This virtual sports event will see over 500 children and adults, many of whom are blind and vision impaired, taking part in a range of home-based physical activities.

Jason Smyth, five times Paralympics sprint gold medallist made his para-athletics debut at MayFest in 2005 recalls “Mayfest at ALSAA near Dublin Airport gave me my entry into para sport. Vision Sports has continuously encouraged and supported me as an athlete. I’m delighted MayFest can continue and help young, and not so young, enjoy the health benefits of exercise”.

Jason Smyth will be keynote speaker at the closing ceremony of the virtual 40th Anniversary MayFest. The closing event will be hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan with Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy and Vision Sports President Michael O’Keeffe.

The first MayFest was held on 2nd May 1981 with athletics and swim championships. Since then, various sports have been added including football, tandem cycling, golf, walking, judo, paratriathlon, parkrun, yoga, and tug of war. In 2016, President Michael D. Higgins opened MayFest and launched blind tennis there.

Aaron Mullaniff, Head of Vision Sports said “For over 40 years MayFest has been a springboard into sport for thousands of blind and vision impaired people. However, COVID19 has seriously affected our members with 75% reported being unable to meet national recommended guidelines on physical activity and an alarming 90% reporting their physical activity had been severely limited largely due to the physical and social distancing guidelines restricting the use of guides/pilots for exercise. We are so fortunate to have MayFest, even if it must be done home based this year.”

The 2021 MayFest virtual offering includes family dance, general fitness, nature mindfulness, over-50s movement, nutrition (with Safefood Ireland), turbo training (with Triathlon Ireland), teen fitness, yoga as well as tennis (with Tennis Ireland and Sight and Sound Technology). Also included is a 40k for 40 years walk, run and cycle challenge as well as a parkrun Ireland MayFest (not)parkrun offering.

To attend the virtual Vision Sports Ireland 40th Anniversary MayFest please pre-register at www.visionsports.ie