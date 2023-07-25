Jason McAteer Chats to Galway Bay FM as he teams up with Carlsberg 0.0 Ahead of Crucial Second Round Fixture in Australia

Ballinasloe’s Heather Payne is expected to be fit for the Republic of Ireland’s second World Cup fixture against Canada on Wednesday (26th July).

The wing-back was sporting heavy strapping for a hamstring niggle at training today, while fellow defender Louise Quinn is a concern with a foot injury.

Vera Pauw’s side must get at least a draw against the Olympic champions to keep their last-16 ambitions intact. Kick-off at Perth is 1pm.

Leading up to the game, former Ireland international Jason McAteer chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Game Two of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 for the Ireland Women’s National Team provides them with the opportunity to pick up their first points in Group B.



A narrow defeat to co-hosts Australia marked their tournament debut, but now Vera Pauw’s team are aiming to take the points on offer in Perth to get off the mark.



MATCH DETAILS

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Group B

Canada v Ireland

Wednesday, July 26

Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth

KO 20:00 (13:00 Irish Time)

LIVE on RTÉ2



MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Laura Fortunato (Argentina)

Assistant Referee: Marianna De Almeida (Argentina)

Assistant Referee: Daiana Milone (Argentina)

Fourth Official: Akona Zenith Makhalima (South Africa)

VAR Referee: Alejandro Hernandez (Spain)

VAR Assistant: Juan Martinez (Spain)

Offside VAR Referee: Neuza Back (Brazil)



TEAM NEWS

Defender Louise Quinn has been training with a foot injury picked up in the loss to Australia but will be available for selection.



MANAGER QUOTES – Vera Pauw

“We have taken a lot of confidence from our performance against Australia but also recognised where we need to improve in order to get a positive result against a very good Canada team.



“Canada are the Olympic champions, they have a very good head coach and some world class players, so we know the size of the challenge in front of us. This team, though, always stands up to challenges and that is exactly what we are going to do again in Perth on Wednesday.



“The support from the Irish fans – both in Australia and around the world – has been fantastic and we are very appreciative of it. We want to do them proud. Our players and staff have worked incredibly hard, with such brilliant planning around our preparation, so we now feel that we are ready to go again.”



NOTES

– Canada have competed in seven FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments – finishing fourth in 2003 and making the quarter-finals in 2015

– In 2022, Canada won the Summer Olympics – defeating Sweden in the Final, who would then go on to be paired with Ireland in their World Cup qualifying group

– There are 15 places between the two games in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings as Canada are currently 7th while Ireland are in 22nd

– Midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn scored Ireland’s goal in the only previous meeting with Canada, which was a game in the Cyprus Cup in 2014



PREVIOUS MEETING

12/03/2014 | Canada 2-1 Ireland, GSP Stadium, Nicosia (Cyprus Cup)



MEDIA

Download official WNT Media Guide



FIFA STATS | AUSTRALIA 1-0 IRELAND

Pass Completion

88% – Sinead Farrelly

87% – Ruesha Littlejohn

85% – Niamh Fahey

84% – Denise O’Sullivan

80% – Louise Quinn, Lucy Quinn



Line Break Completion

100% – Ruesha Littlejohn, Marissa Sheva

80% – Denise O’Sullivan

75% – Lucy Quinn

66% – Sinead Farrelly

63% – Niamh Fahey



Clearances

8 – Niamh Fahey

7 – Katie McCabe, Heather Payne, Louise Quinn

3 – Megan Connolly, Sinead Farrelly

1 – Denise O’Sullivan



Possession Contests Won

6 – Louise Quinn

5 – Sinead Farrelly

4 – Kyra Carusa

2 – Niamh Fahey, Ruesha Littlejohn, Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Lucy Quinn



Aerial Duels Won

6 – Louise Quinn

4 – Sinead Farrelly

2 – Kyra Carusa, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan, Lucy Quinn

1 – Katie McCabe



STATSPORTS | AUSTRALIA 1-0 IRELAND

Total Distance (m)

10,719 – Ruesha Littlejohn

10,380 – Heather Payne

10,240 – Denise O’Suillivan

9,762 – Katie McCabe

9,712 – Louise Quinn



High Speed Running (m)

726 – Heather Payne

636 – Katie McCabe

522 – Marissa Sheva

408 – Kyra Carusa

384 – Ruesha Littlejohn



Max Speed (KPH)

31.36 – Heather Payne

28.68 – Abbie Larkin

28.44 – Marissa Sheva

28.33 – Kyra Carusa

28.08 – Katie McCabe



High Intensity Distance (m)

2,153 – Heather Payne

1,960 – Denise O’Suillivan

1,955 – Katie McCabe

1,695 – Kyra Carusa

1,648 – Marissa Sheva



IRELAND WNT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion)



Defenders: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Standard Liege), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham United)



Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Sinead Farrelly (NY/NJ Gotham)



Forwards: Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers)



IRELAND WNT PLAYER STATS

Goalkeepers

Courtney Brosnan | DOB 10/11/1995 | 24 caps / 10 clean sheets | Debut vs Montenegro 11/03/2020

Megan Walsh | DOB 12/11/1994 | 1 cap / 0 clean sheets | Debut vs Russia 19/02/2022

Grace Moloney | DOB 01/03/1993 | 6 caps / 1 clean sheet | Debut vs Austria 02/03/2016



Defenders

Heather Payne | DOB 26/01/2000 | 36 caps / 1 goal | Debut vs Scotland 07/07/2017

Áine O’Gorman | DOB 13/05/1989 | 118 caps / 13 goals | Debut vs Denmark 15/03/2006

Niamh Fahey | DOB 13/10/1987 | 109 caps / 1 goal | Debut vs Portugal 07/03/2007

Diane Caldwell | DOB 11/09/1988 | 96 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Denmark 15/03/2006

Louise Quinn | DOB 17/06/1990 | 106 caps / 15 goals | Debut vs Poland 02/02/2008

Claire O’Riordan | DOB 12/10/1994 | 19 caps / 1 goal | Debut vs Hungary 07/03/2016

Chloe Mustaki | DOB 29/07/1995 | 6 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Russia 19/02/2022

Izzy Atkinson | DOB 17/07/2001 | 7 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs Portugal 21/01/2018



Midfielders

Katie McCabe | DOB 21/09/1995 | 74 caps / 20 goals | Debut vs Hungary 04/03/2015

Denise O’Sullivan | DOB | 103 caps / 18 goals | Debut vs Wales 17/09/2011

Megan Connolly | DOB 07/03/1997 | 41 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs USA 23/02/2016

Ruesha Littlejohn | DOB 03/07/1990 | 73 caps / 6 goals | Debut vs Hungary 07/03/2012

Lucy Quinn | DOB 29/09/1993 | 15 caps / 3 goals | Debut vs Australia 21/09/2021

Ciara Grant | DOB 11/06/1993 | 18 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs USA 28/11/2012

Lily Agg | DOB 17/12/1993 | 8 caps / 2 goals | Debut vs Philippines 19/06/2022

Sinead Farrelly | DOB 11/06/1989 | 3 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs USA 08/04/2023



Forwards

Amber Barrett | DOB 16/01/1996 | 36 caps / 7 goals | Debut vs Wales 20/08/2016

Abbie Larkin | DOB 27/04/2005 | 9 caps / 1 goal | Debut vs Russia 19/02/2022

Kyra Carusa | DOB 14/11/1995 | 13 caps / 2 goals | Debut vs Montenegro 11/03/2020

Marissa Sheva | DOB 22/04/1997 | 5 caps / 0 goals | Debut vs China PR 22/02/2023