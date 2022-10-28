Jarrad Butler to win 100th Cap as Connacht name team to face the Ospreys

Jarrad Butler will become the latest Connacht centurion in tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship clash away to the Ospreys (k/o 7.35pm).

Butler joined Connacht in 2017 and has quickly reached a century of appearances, having spent three seasons as captain.

Meanwhile lock Darragh Murray and winger Adam Byrne are both in line to make their Connacht debuts, with the pair named among the replacements.

In the front row there are starts for Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier while Denis Buckley is retained. The second row consists of Oisín Dowling and Gavin Thornbury, while number 8 Butler is joined by flankers Shamus Hurley-Langton and Conor Oliver.

Caolin Blade comes in at scrum-half to partner captain Jack Carty, while there’s a return to the starting team for Tom Farrell beside David Hawkshaw in the centre. The final change sees Alex Wootton come onto the wings, with John Porch and Tiernan O’Halloran both retained.

Commenting on the team selection, Director of Rugby Andy Friend says:

“Jarrad reaching 100 caps is a brilliant achievement. He’s a genuine leader within the group both on and off the field, and it’s a testament to him that he has hit a century of appearances in just six seasons with us.

We are continuing to keep the matchday squad fresh with a few o changes, whilst still selecting a 23 that is more than capable of picking up a win, albeit against difficult opposition in the Ospreys.

I feel like all of the hard work that has been done from pre-season to date is starting to be seen through our on field performances. We’re all keen to keep that momentum going and finish this block on a high.”

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY SQUAD VS OSPREYS

Saturday 29th October 2022, 19:35 @ Swansea.com Stadium

Number/Name/Caps

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (208)

14. Alex Wootton (36)

13. Tom Farrell (82)

12. David Hawkshaw (6)

11. John Porch (65)

10. Jack Carty (183) (C)

9. Caolin Blade (153)

1. Denis Buckley (214)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (9)

3. Jack Aungier (37)

4. Oisín Dowling (30)

5. Gavin Thornbury (67)

6. Shamus Hurley-Langton (5)

7. Conor Oliver (46)

8. Jarrad Butler (99)

16.Grant Stewart (3)

17. Jordan Duggan (29)

18.Sam Illo (3)

19. Darragh Murray *

20. Paul Boyle (78)

21. Kieran Marmion (214)

22. Tom Daly (65)

23. Adam Byrne *