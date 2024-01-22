Galway Bay FM

Jarrad Butler says new Connacht development “really exciting”

Following Connacht’s victory over Bristol last Friday night in the Sportsground, former captain Jarrad Butler sat down with Galway Bay FM’s William Davies to chat about a busy week at the province where American company Dexcom have bought the naming rights to the stadium, Connacht could look forward to continuing their European adventure and firstly, about a new business that he and former Connacht winger Niyi Adeolokun have started up called ‘SPORTSKN’

