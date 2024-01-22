Jarrad Butler says new Connacht development “really exciting”

Share story:

Following Connacht’s victory over Bristol last Friday night in the Sportsground, former captain Jarrad Butler sat down with Galway Bay FM’s William Davies to chat about a busy week at the province where American company Dexcom have bought the naming rights to the stadium, Connacht could look forward to continuing their European adventure and firstly, about a new business that he and former Connacht winger Niyi Adeolokun have started up called ‘SPORTSKN’…