Jack Lynch extends contract with Galway United

Jack Lynch has signed a new contract with Galway United for the 2020 SSE Airtricity League season.
The 21-year-old defender joined the club midway through the 2019 season and made the right-back spot his own, putting in several impressive performances for Alan Murphy’s side.
Lynch played a key role in United’s impressive end of season form. His early progress at the club was halted by a niggling injury, but after overcoming that, Lynch went on to make a total of 9 appearances for the Tribesmen and finished the season strongly.
The Waterford native showed his versatility when he lined out as a centre-back and a central midfielder for United, but he really caught the eye with his performances at right-back. Lynch chipped in with a number of assists and formed a solid partnership at the back alongside Killian Brouder, Stephen Walsh and Marc Ludden.
Hot on the heels of the announcement that Donal Higgins has also signed a new contract for 2020, Alan Murphy told www.galwayunitedfc.ie that he was pleased to retain the services of another impressive performer from the 2019 season.
“Jack had a great introduction to Galway United. He was injured for a period of time and you could still probably look at him and say he was one of the finds of the season and a really consistent performer for us.
“He’s not just a performer, he’s exactly what I’ve been looking for. The individual, the application, the attitude and the type of character that we want to move forward with. He has that in spades.
“
Murphy has backed Lynch to build on the progress he’s made in the 2019 season and
“Jack is only 21, he’s got a full career ahead of him. There is a huge amount of potential there. Last season he gave us that attacking platform from right-back. He’s calm on the ball, but yet very intelligent and he knows his job well. 2020 is going to be a big season for him.
“That little injury he picked up last season probably inhibited him in terms of playing a few more games and really becoming a fan favourite for us. He’s well on the way to doing that because at such a young age, he’s already such a visible leader and a great guy to have around the club in terms of his demands and his standards. I’m glad he’s with us for another season.”