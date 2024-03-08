Jack Grealish Starts as Galway Senior Hurlers Make One Change for National League Meeting with Dublin

There is one change on the Galway senior hurling team for their National League Round 4 clash with Dublin on Sunday (10th March).

Jack Grealish comes into the full-back line for Darren Morrissey in an otherwise unchanged team from the win over Antrim.

Darach Fahy starts his fourth league game in a row, with Adrian Tuohy, Cianan Fahy and Daithi Burke again forming the half back line.

David Burke also starts his second game in a row at midfield, alongside Sean Linnane.

There are notable additions to the match day squad with Brian Concannon, Joseph Cooney and Cathal Mannion all named for the first time this season.

Tiernan Killeen is also included on the bench.

The team in full:

Darach Fahy in goal;

A full back line of Jack Grealish, Fintan Burke and Padraic Mannion;

Adrian Tuohey, Cianan Fahy and Daithí Burke are the half backs;

David Burke partners Seán Linnane in midfield;

Gavin Lee, Tom Monaghan and Conor Cooney are on the ’40;

And an inside line of Evan Niland, captain Conor Whelan and Jason Flynn.

==

Henry Shefflin’s match day 26 also includes Eanna Murphy, Cian Mahony, Gearoid McInerney, Tiernan Killeen, Donal O’Shea, Ronan Glennon, Brian Concannon, John Cooney, Joseph Cooney, Cathal Mannion and Jamie Ryan.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 1.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.