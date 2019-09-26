Jack Carty to start for Ireland v Japan

Joe Schmidt has made four changes to his side to face hosts Japan at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday. Connacht’s Jack Carty has been selected to start at out-half with Jonny Sexton rested as he continues to nurse a muscle injury he picked up in their opener against Scotland. It’ll mark 27-year-old Carty’s only second ever start in an Irish jersey – just over six months on from his senior debut.



Meanwhile, Rob Kearney has been passed fit to start at fullback, Keith Earls is back on the wing and Chris Farrell comes into the centre in place of Bundee Aki. Jack Conan was due to start but has picked up an injury training this morning and is no longer available.



The Ireland team in full is: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Chris Farrell, Jacob Stockdale, Jack Carty, Conor Murray. CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, James Ryan, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best, Cian Healy.



