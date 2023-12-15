Jack Carty to Make 200th Connacht Rugby Appearance in European Champions Cup Trip to Saracens

Share story:

Connacht captain Jack Carty will make his 200th appearance for the province in tomorrow’s (Saturday, 16th December) Investec European Rugby Champions Cup trip to Saracens.

The Roscommon native made his debut in September 2012 and became club captain last year, while he is also the club’s all-time record points scorer. He will now become the sixth player to reach the 200 cap milestone for the province, after John Muldoon, Michael Swift, Denis Buckley, Kieran Marmion and Tiernan O’Halloran.

Gavin Thornbury also returns exactly one year since a serious knee injury against Brive. And Shayne Bolton makes his first appearance this year.

Also coming into the starting 15 from last weekend are props Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier, flanker Conor Oliver, number 8 Paul Boyle, centre Tom Farrell and full-back John Porch.

Connacht assistant attack coach Mark Sexton has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

The team in full:

John Porch at full back;

Byron Ralston, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki and Shayne Bolton are the three quarters;

Out half Jack Carty partners scrum half Caolin Blade;

Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan and Jack Aungier are the front row;

Darragh Murray and Gavin Thornbury are behind them;

And a back row of Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver and Paul Boyle.

Kick-off at the StoneX Stadium tomorrow is 1pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

==

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS SARACENS

13:00, Saturday 16th December 2023 @ StoneX Stadium

15. John Porch (183)

14. Byron Ralston (23)

13. Tom Farrell (103)

12. Bundee Aki (128)

11. Shayne Bolton (5)

10. Jack Carty (199) (C)

9. Caolin Blade (178)

1. Jordan Duggan (42)

2. Dave Heffernan (185)

3. Jack Aungier (56)

4. Darragh Murray (15)

5. Gavin Thornbury (71)

6. Cian Prendergast (54)

7. Conor Oliver (70)

8. Paul Boyle (86)

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (30)

17. Denis Buckley (235)

18. Finlay Bealham (193)

19. Joe Joyce (7)

20. Jarrad Butler (118)

21. Michael McDonald (1)

22. JJ Hanrahan (7)

23. Diarmuid Kilgallen (21)

🟢 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🟢 Your Connacht 23 for tomorrow’s Champions Cup game away to @Saracens 🏉 🧢 Jack Carty 200th cap

🔙 Gavin Thornbury returns Read more: https://t.co/ms28xyl2zm#ConnachtRugby pic.twitter.com/MG6INBwSB8 — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) December 15, 2023