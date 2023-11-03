Jack Carty returns as Connacht make three changes for meeting with Ulster in the United Rugby Championship

The return of club captain Jack Carty is one of three changes to the Connacht team for tomorrow’s BKT United Rugby Championship interpro against Ulster at The Sportsground (k/o 7.35pm).

The out-half has recovered from a jaw injury in the season opener to make his first start of the campaign, while Oisín Dowling and Conor Oliver also come into the starting XV.

For the third straight game there’s a front row of Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Jack Aungier, while Joe Joyce partners Dowling. Oliver’s return means Cian Prendergast – who makes his 50th appearance for the club – moves to number 8 and Shamus Hurley-Langton to blindside flanker.

The remaining backs are unchanged with scrum-half Caolin Blade, centres Cathal Forde and Tom Farrell, and a back three of wingers Diarmuid Kilgallen and Byron Ralston, and full-back Tiernan O’Halloran.

The bench returns to a 5-3 split, with Jordan Duggan and David Hawkshaw in line for their first appearances of the season.

Limited tickets are still available at connachtrugby.ie/tickets.

Commenting ahead of the game, head coach Pete Wilkins says:

“We’re progressing well so far, but we know we need to up our game again to beat what will be a very strong Ulster side. Like us they’ve won their first two games so have some momentum. They will arrive with plenty of intensity, so it’s up to us to match that.

It’s been a long time since we’ve had an interpro at The Sportsground, and with our first game of the season under the lights it promises to be a special atmosphere and occasion.”

CONNACHT RUGBY MATCHDAY 23 VS ULSTER RUGBY

19:35, Saturday 4th November 2023 @ The Sportsground

15. Tiernan O’Halloran (223)

14. Byron Ralston (17)

13. Tom Farrell (101)

12. Cathal Forde (15)

11. Diarmuid Kilgallen (18)

10. Jack Carty (196)

9. Caolin Blade (172)

1. Denis Buckley (230)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (26)

3. Jack Aungier (52)

4. Oisín Dowling (46)

5. Joe Joyce (2)

6. Shamus Hurley-Langton (22)

7. Conor Oliver (64)

8. Cian Prendergast (49)

16. Tadgh McElroy (2)

17. Jordan Duggan (40)

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy (81)

19. Niall Murray (58)

20. Jarrad Butler (116)

21. Colm Reilly (19)

22. David Hawkshaw (14)

23. Andrew Smith (1)