It’s over 150 not out for veteran greyhound Bumblebee Kyne at Galway Greyhound Stadium

Bumblebee Kyne’s victory at Galway Greyhound Stadium last month was a particularly special one for all involved.

Now approaching six and a half years old, Kyne crossed the line in a time of 30.21 seconds. The runner-up, Lingrawn Goldie, is two and a half years younger than him. The third-placed greyhound, Feed Me Mustard, is almost four years Kyne’s junior.

Bumblebee Kyne has gained over €11,000 in prize money since his career on the track began in July 2014.

Historically, the racing age of greyhounds is between 18 months and 4 years. However, the IGB’s Strategic Plan 2018-2022 aims to extend the racing life of all dogs, including Bumblebee Kyne, from 4 years to 6 years.

An initiative was introduced earlier this year to provide for more ‘veteran’ races at each track nationwide, with 23 such races held nationwide in 2018.

Bumblebee Kyne’s owner, Paddy Burke, originally from Tuam and living just outside Galway City, said: “He’s an iron dog, he really is, and he absolutely just loves racing. He loves galloping out in the fields even more, he’s just mad for it. We will keep him going while he’s still enjoying it, I’d absolutely love to get a year or two more out of him on the track. After he retires we’ll be keeping him here at home as a pet, he’s one of the family now.”

CEO of the Irish Greyhound Board, Gerard Dollard, commented: “The success of Bumblebee Kyne demonstrates that older greyhounds can compete with their younger counterparts. The IGB continues to make efforts to encourage veteran or senior races to extend a greyhound’s racing life. This is a key objective of the IGB’s five year strategic plan, launched earlier this year and has been very well received in greyhound racing circles.”

February’s success was the 28th win of Bumblebee Kyne’s career. He has finished second 30 times and third a further 37 times.





