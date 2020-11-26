ITM Irish Stallion Trail goes virtual

print

The ITM Irish Stallion Trail will be a digital experience for 2021. In normal times, the Trail offers breeders and interested parties the opportunity to visit Irish stallion farms, with a range of farms across the country opening their doors to visitors for two days in January of each year.

As travel and movement are likely to remain limited in January 2021 due to Covid-19, ITM will adapt the Trail to become the ‘ITM Irish Stallion Showcase’, a digital and media event highlighting the success and appeal of Irish stallion farms.

The event will include videos from a range of Irish stallion farms, social media content, and an ad campaign. Content will be released from mid-December 2020, with a concentrated period of content going out from 11-16 January 2021.

ITM Marketing Executive Alex Cairns commented: “The ITM Irish Stallion Trail has become an annual fixture for breeders and racing fans alike. Unfortunately the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic means Irish stallion farms will not be able to open their doors for the Trail in January 2021. The content produced for the ITM Irish Stallion Showcase will allow us to communicate the success of Irish stallion farms through alternative means. We look forward to celebrating the outstanding work of Ireland’s world-leading stallion farms.”