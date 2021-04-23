iSupply on the Ball with Galway United

print

Local company iSupply have just announced their continued sponsorship of Galway United.

The deal was announced this week by commercial manager, Francis Kelly from Galway United and Louis Donnellan managing director of iSupply and shows an increased investment as Official Print Partner for Galway United.

Francis Kelly said “It is great to see a true local Galway business like iSupply recognising our continuing efforts to improve our club on and off the pitch. United’s success has always been strongly linked to the success of our local business and community supporters. Having spoken with Louis it is great to see their ambitions to build success within their own company matches our own vision for United.”

Louis Donnellan of iSupply commented “We as a company have been involved with Galway United for over 20 years and it’s a real testament to our relationship that we continue to be excited about our sponsorship all these years later. Although we’ve all had a very challenging time of late I think it’s crucial to support the efforts of a club like United. We can’t wait to see our team on top once again!”

iSupply are a Galway based media company providing whole business solutions in print, sign, vehicle branding and design services throughout Ireland and internationally.

Further information available at www.isupply.ie