13 December 2023

Isabella Beletic Signs for Galway United for 2024

Galway United have announced that Isabella Beletic has re-signed for the senior women’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old midfielder has committed to The Tribeswomen for 2024 and heads into her second season in Galway since signing for the club earlier this year.

The American national made 23 appearances in all competitions last season for United, including every minute of United’s winning run in the All-Island Cup.

Beletic started her professional career in 2022 when she signed for National Women’s Soccer League side Racing Louisville FC. She then joined United in 2023 and has played a pivotal role in United’s midfield throughout the season.

Isabella Beletic has returned for 2024 and there will be plenty more announcements as we look to continue building our squad for next season. Keep an eye out on our social media for updates!

