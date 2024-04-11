Irish Womens team named for Six Nations clash with Wales

The front row remains the same with Linda Djougang and Christy Haney packing down either side of Neve Jones. Dorothy Wall partners Sam Monaghan in the second row while Aoife Wafer moves across the backrow with McMahon coming in at 7 and Brittany Hogan again named at 8. Dannah O’Brien is at out-half with Aoibheann Reilly at scrumhalf. Enya Breen and Eve Higgins make up the centre partnership and the back three remains unchanged with Béibhinn Parsons, Katie Corrigan and Lauren Delany all set to start. The uncapped Shannon Ikahihifo, who came through IQ Rugby, is named on the bench as is Cliodhna Moloney who was recalled to the squad this week. They join Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath and Fiona Tuite as the forward replacements. Aoife Dalton is named alongside Nicole Fowley and Molly Scuffil-McCabe, as the replacement backs.