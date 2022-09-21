Irish Women’s Open Golf returns after 10 years

The Women’s Irish Open returns for the first time since 2012 tomorrow (Thursday) when Dromoland Castle plays host to the latest event on the European Tour. Leona Maguire is the outright favourite to win, and she will play alongside Solheim Cup winning Captain Caitriona Matthew at 12.55pm tomorrow.

Another interesting inclusion is 14 year old Roscommon Amateur Olivia Costello, whose caddie and father Mike won four county senior football championships with Roscommon Gaels, including their last success in 2004. Olivia has been telling the Roscommon People how she got the invite to play….