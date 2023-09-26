Galway Bay FM

Irish Wheelchair Rugby Claim Bronze Medal and Promotion at European Championships

Irish Wheelchair Rugby Claim Bronze Medal and Promotion at European Championships

The Irish Wheelchair Rugby Squad returned from Udine, Italy on Sunday after securing promotion to Division B with a 3rd place finish at the European
Championships.

The squad features players from all three active clubs, Rebel Wheelers Multi-Sport Club (Cork), Laois Lions WRC and Ulster Barbarians. It also includes two former Paralympians in Deirdre Mongan (shot putt – Beijing 2008) and John McCarthy (wheelchair marathon – Athens 2004).

Ireland faced off against Austria, Italy and Sweden in the group. Defeats to Austria and Italy left them in a difficult position and they were also staring defeat in the face when down by 6
points against Sweden. A huge second-half performance, which saw the Wheels in Green come back to win by 6 points led to a rematch with Italy in the playoffs for a place in the gold
medal game.

In a much closer affair, Ireland just lost out on a place in the gold medal match, facing off against Sweden again for the bronze medal and promotion to Division B.

Ireland claimed a strong victory over the Swedes to win 48-38, claiming bronze and vitally, promotion to Division B.

For more information on wheelchair rugby and how to get involved visit, https://www.iwa.ie/sport/our-sports/wheelchair-rugby/

