26 September 2023
Irish Wheelchair Rugby Claim Bronze Medal and Promotion at European Championships
The Irish Wheelchair Rugby Squad returned from Udine, Italy on Sunday after securing promotion to Division B with a 3rd place finish at the European
Championships.
The squad features players from all three active clubs, Rebel Wheelers Multi-Sport Club (Cork), Laois Lions WRC and Ulster Barbarians. It also includes two former Paralympians in Deirdre Mongan (shot putt – Beijing 2008) and John McCarthy (wheelchair marathon – Athens 2004).
Ireland faced off against Austria, Italy and Sweden in the group. Defeats to Austria and Italy left them in a difficult position and they were also staring defeat in the face when down by 6
points against Sweden. A huge second-half performance, which saw the Wheels in Green come back to win by 6 points led to a rematch with Italy in the playoffs for a place in the gold
medal game.
In a much closer affair, Ireland just lost out on a place in the gold medal match, facing off against Sweden again for the bronze medal and promotion to Division B.
Ireland claimed a strong victory over the Swedes to win 48-38, claiming bronze and vitally, promotion to Division B.
For more information on wheelchair rugby and how to get involved visit, https://www.iwa.ie/sport/our-sports/wheelchair-rugby/