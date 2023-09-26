Irish Wheelchair Rugby Claim Bronze Medal and Promotion at European Championships

Share story:

The Irish Wheelchair Rugby Squad returned from Udine, Italy on Sunday after securing promotion to Division B with a 3rd place finish at the European

Championships.

The squad features players from all three active clubs, Rebel Wheelers Multi-Sport Club (Cork), Laois Lions WRC and Ulster Barbarians. It also includes two former Paralympians in Deirdre Mongan (shot putt – Beijing 2008) and John McCarthy (wheelchair marathon – Athens 2004).

Ireland faced off against Austria, Italy and Sweden in the group. Defeats to Austria and Italy left them in a difficult position and they were also staring defeat in the face when down by 6

points against Sweden. A huge second-half performance, which saw the Wheels in Green come back to win by 6 points led to a rematch with Italy in the playoffs for a place in the gold

medal game.

In a much closer affair, Ireland just lost out on a place in the gold medal match, facing off against Sweden again for the bronze medal and promotion to Division B.

Ireland claimed a strong victory over the Swedes to win 48-38, claiming bronze and vitally, promotion to Division B.

For more information on wheelchair rugby and how to get involved visit, https://www.iwa.ie/sport/our-sports/wheelchair-rugby/