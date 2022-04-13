Irish U15 Schools team make it 2 wins from 2

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS backed up their remarkable performance which saw them defeat a formidable English side 4-1 on Monday by overcoming a hardworking Northern Ireland outfit 4-3 in their penultimate game of the Bob Docherty Cup.

Richard Berkeley’s side were three nil up inside the first seven minutes with an opening goal less than 90 second in from Colaiste Iognaid, Galway pupil Emily FITZGERALD who shot from outside the box on her left peg. And this was followed up moments later by a magnificent brace from St. Anne’s SS, Tipperary scholar Leah McGRATH. Her second was courtesy of a well placed corner from Coláiste an Chraoibín, Fermoy grad Kiera Sena.

The North were hoping to bounce back from falling to a 4-0 defeat to England in their opening game on Sunday and it took them awhile to gather momentum as Eva MYLES grabbed one back to make it 3-1 at half-time.

Sophie McKNIGHT reduced the deficit to just one when she converted a long range effort with the bounce deceiving Hollie Homan in goal to make it 2-3 with just four minutes of the second period played.

Gracie Conway forced a brilliant save from Homan on 44 minutes as the Republic found their shooting boots again. Five minutes on, Kiera SENA got on the score-sheet with a super goal following a long ball from Homan. McGrath picked it up at midfield and sent a delightful through ball into Sena’s path as the Fermoy star got past the keeper to poke the ball into an empty net, 4-2.

With the Republic absorbing the Northern Ireland pressure, the final few moments were frantic and the Northern Ireland crew brought it back to 3-4 in additional time with a beautiful strike from Rhiana BREEN to take the gloss of the score-line.

Ireland’s last game is at 11am on Thursday against Scotland, where victory would seal the title.

UNDER-15 GIRLS’ REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS | Hollie HOMAN (St. Angela’s College, Cork), Lucy O’ROURKE (St. Mary’s College, Naas), Chloe WALLACE (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton Street, Limerick), Keeva FLYNN (St. Mary’s Secondary School, Ballina), Cache CRUMLISH (Carndonagh Community School), Clodagh DALY (St. Mary’s Secondary School, Nenagh), Amy TIERNEY (John the Baptist Community School, Limerick), Hannah HEALY © (Holy Faith Secondary School, Clontarf), Kiera SENA (Coláiste an Chraoibín, Fermoy), Emily FITZGERALD (Coláiste Iognaid, Galway) Leah McGRATH (St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary)

SUBS USED | Shauna SHEAHAN (Mount Mercy College, Cork) for Flynn (52), Lauryn McCABE (Tallaght Community School) for Fitzgerald (59), Emma DUFFY (Davitt College, Castlebar) for Healy (64), Orlaith DOHERTY (St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar) for Crumlish (64)

SUBS NOT USED | Emma MEANEY (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Clodagh FITZGERALD (Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig), Kayla MAGUIRE (Kingswood Community College)

MANAGEMENT STAFF | Head Coach Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh) Coach Katie McCarthy (Coláiste na Toirbhírte, Bandon), Coach Kaneshia McKinney (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana) GK Coach Emmet Peyton (St. Muredach’s College, Ballina), Equipment Manager Tessa Mullins (Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew), Performance Analyst Aoife Gibbons (IT Tralee), Physio Denise Callaghan

NORTHERN IRELAND PANEL | Abbie Smith, Emma Gardner, Laura Dowey, Ellen Hampton Anastasia Stanyte, Mia Moore, Rhiana Breen, Darcie McNeill, Gracie Conway, Sophie McKnight, Eva Myles, Kate Smith, Zoe Knox, Eden Doonan, Jessica McGuinness, Clodagh Maguire, Anna Walsh, Brooke Milligan.

MANAGEMENT STAFF | Coach Stephen Graham, Assistant Coach Heather Mearns, GK Coach Stuart Thompson

RESULTS

Sunday, April 10

England 4-0 Northern Ireland

England 2 1-0 Wales

Monday, April 11

Scotland 1-1 England 2 Scotland won on pens

Republic of Ireland 4-1 England

Tuesday, April 12 | KO 4pm

Northern Ireland 3-4 Republic of Ireland

Scotland 2-1 Wales

Free Day – Wednesday

FIXTURES

Thursday, April 14 | KO 11am

Republic of Ireland vs Scotland

England B vs Northern Ireland

England vs Wales