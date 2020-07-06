Irish Sport Horse Studbook Jumping Series Has Successful Start In Galway

HHS Vancouver, ridden by John McEntee won the seven-year-old final at the first round of the Irish Sport Horse Studbook Jumping Series at Galway Equestrian Centre on Sunday (5th July), jumping double clear in a time of 31.52 seconds.

One of only five double clears in the 7-year-old class, McEntee beat off stiff competition from the competitive 30 competitors in the class.

In the 5-Year-Old final at the €10,500 event, 19 combinations jumped double clear to split the win. While in the 6 Year Olds, there were twenty-eight clear rounds.

“We are delighted to be hosting the first leg of the ISH SJ Series in 2020,” said Frances O’Brien from Galway Equestrian Centre. “We welcomed the new SJI Live system and it has worked extremely well for all competitors and it aided in the smooth and successful running of our show.

“Mark Breen was on hand to help with any queries on using the new system and it all went really well. All riders were on time and the four supervised warm up areas helped in keeping with the Covid 19 restrictions.”

The next leg takes place in Barnadown on 18th and 19th July. Full results, including breeding information, are detailed below.

5 year olds

=1 st MHS Sunday Girl (ISH) by CORNET OBOLENSKY out of LADY LIGUSTRA by CAVLIER ROYALE bred by Ita Brennan owned by Michael and John Brennan ridden by Gemma Phelan

SVS Miss Zigali (ISH) by Kigali out of P.Zermie by Palfrenier bred and Owned by Brian Hutchinson ridden by Jason Foley

Colui (ISH) by Luidam out of Vereedom G by Orame bred owned and ridden by Thomas O'Brien

Churchtown Quality Breeze (ISH) by O.B.O.S Quality 004 out of Awbeg LilyMilan bred by Noel Lynch owned by Sean Duggan ridden by Rhys Williams

Castleforbes Fedora (ISH) by Cornet Obolenskyout of Lagoa des Malais by Germino d'Ellebred and owned by Lady Georgina Forbes ridden by Cian Goggins

LISSADELL (ISH) by Plot Blue out of WINTER CRUISE by CRUISING (ISH) (TIH) bred and owned by Dr. Noel Cawley and ridden by Ethen Ahearne

HSH Harper Du Seigneur (ISH) by Aganix Du Seigneur out of Covers Chip by Chippison (ISH) bred and owned by Hadley Sport Horses ridden by Sven Hadley

Premier Dreamer (ISH) by Balou Du Rouet out of Premier Hope by Hermes DE Reve bred by Dominic Rice owned by Francis Derwin and ridden by Francis Derwin (Jnr)

HHS Calgary (ISH) by Luidam (KWPN) out of La Juanita by Don Juan De La Bouverie bred by Marion Hughes owned by Bravo Hughes Ltd ridden by Adam Carey

HHS Blue Moon (ISH) by Plot Blue out of HHS Daisy (ISH) by Ard VDL Douglas bred and owned by Marion Hughes ridden by Adam Carey

Oughterard De Muze (ISH) by Pollux De Muze Z out of Oughterard Cruiser by Puissance bred by Gerard Lynch owned and ridden by David Williams

Luicruz (ISH) by Luidam out of All Cruz by Puissance bred by Sean Fahy owned and ridden by Adam Carey

Gifted New Year (ISH) by Echo Bay out of New Year's Sindy (ISH) by Taloubet VDL bred by Norman E Watt owned by Anne Torrens and ridden by Jennifer Torrens

Crossroads Quality Chip (ISH) by O.B.O.S. 004 out of CROSSROADS MISS CHIP owned by Edward Widger bred by Shane and Heather McCole and ridden by Edward Doyle

Curraghgraigue Quality Two (ISH) by OBOS Quality 004 out of Curraghgraigue Zelda by Aldatus Z bred by Baden Powellowned by John Kearney and ridden by Jason Foley

CBI Bella Donna (ISH) by Zapatero VDL out of CSF Lulu by Luidam bred by Mr Aidan Carroll, owned by Kayleigh Soden and ridden by Vincent Byrne

LCC Lui Two (ISH) by Luidam out of Wendoliene by Darco bred by Tom Taite, owned by Linda Courtney and ridden by Annie Courtney-Cadam

HHS Good Times (ISH) by Sheikh IT out of Cheryl CH by Chameur bred and owned by Marion Hughes ridden by John McEntee

Subway Surf (ISH) by Corland out of Cendry Nouvolieu by Tresor De Cheux bred by Ronan Byrne owned by David Moran & Fionnuala Byrne and ridden by David Moran

Subway Surf (ISH) by Corland out of Cendry Nouvolieu by Tresor De Cheux bred by Ronan Byrne owned by David Moran & Fionnuala Byrne and ridden by David Moran =1stMuze Abby Moyne by Bamako de Muze out of Abby V Overis Z by Arko III bred by PJ Ryan, owned by GBBS Int LTD ridden by Ethen Ahearne

6 year olds

=1 st Fernhill Check Your Pockets (ISH) Carol Gee By SIMBA out of CAVELLE by CAVALIER ROYALE bred by MR & MRS ALAN WHEELER owned by Carol Gee and ridden by Kate Derwin

Emerald Mystique (ISH) by Emerald Vant' T Ruytershof out of Overruled by Cruising bred by Dr Noel Cawley owned by John Cawley and ridden by Ethen Ahearne

Lisboy Mermus (ISH) by Mermus R out of Dianes Cruise Clover by Cruising (ISH) (TIH) bred by Sean Keevans owned by Joseph M Sharkey and ridden by Cora Sharkey

HERITAGE LVS VAN GOGH by VANCOUVER out of AGONDA by SILVERSTONE bred by Ann Marie O'Gorman owned and ridden by Aoife Mc Cabe

CBI VICTORY (ISH) by VITTORIO out of CENITH M by DIAMANT DE SEMILLY bred by AIDAN CARROLL owned and ridden by Susan Fitzpatrick

CREEVYQUINN PEARL (ISH) Michael Condon by Cardento out of Fragonda by Corland bred by Stephen and Elisha Reilly owned by Michael Condon and ridden by Jason Higgins

Ecklands Helado (ISH) by Cobra out of Annaghmore Charisma by HHS BR Charlton bred by Eckland Sport Horses owned by Sandra Duffy and ridden by Brendan Murphy

FSS Outlaw (ISH) by Cardento out of Cimenta C by Orlando van de Heffinck bred, owned and ridden by Olive Clarke

HW True Blue (ISH) by Plot Blue out of Warrenstown Lass by Warrenstown You 2 bred and owned by Hilda Wall ridden by Maria Vozone

Beechfields Billy Barnwell (ISH) by Billy Mexico out of Billy Rock by Vechta bred by Donal Barnwell owned and ridden by Gemma Phelan

Kinkeen Lough (ISH) by Camillo VDL (KWPN) out of Rushlomelass (ISH) by Mohill Cavalier Clover bred and owned Thomas Murray ridden by Tadhg Mulligan

SVS Sensation (ISH) by Emerald van't Ruytershof out of Beauty van de Panneberg Hoeve by Vincenzo bred by Brian Hutchinson owned by Seryna Van Kuelen and ridden by Paul Beecher

Poshes Legacy (ISH) by Dignified Van't Zorgvliet BEWB out of Too Posh ISH bred by Ross Finnerty owned by Rory Finnerty and ridden by Mark Finnerty

Blackfield Gold (ISH) by Luidam out of Gold West by Goldmark bred by Cathal Loughnane owned by Noel Feeney and ridden by Raphael Jnr Lee

Florida Springs (ISH) by Mermus R out of Rockville Star by Kings Master bred by Patrick Smith owned by Francis Derwin ridden by Francis Derwin (Jnr)

CSF BLUE LAGOON by ZIRROCCO BLUE VDL out of CSF FAIR EXCHANGE by FLIPPER D ELLE bred by PATRICK CONNOLLY owned by Susan Fitzpatrick and ridden by Taylor Cummins

GCS Ita (ISH) by OBOS quality out of MHSAttraction(ISH) by Numero Uno bred by Olivia Brennan owned by Tim Brennan and ridden by Ger O'Neill

Ballybeg Loui (ISH) by Luidam out of Lady Breemeersen by Conquistador bred by Seamus Leahy owned by Geraldine Gallagher and ridden by Oisin Dillon

Lisboy Emerald (ISH) by Emerald Vant Ruytershof out of Hollypark Lux Alright by Lux Z (HANN) bred by Michael Mc Donagh owned by Joseph M Sharkey and ridden by Cora Sharkey

BP Pocahontas (ISH) Elica Edgar by Emilion out of BP Hero by Pacino bred by Greg Broderick owned by Elica Edgar and ridden by Kevin Gallagher

AHG Whiterock De Muse Of Cruise (ISH) by Cardento out of Raheenwood Cruise by Cruising (ISH) (TIH) bred by Anne Gannon Clancy owned by Joseph M Sharkey and ridden by Cora Sharkey

CBS Adrenaline (ISH) by Cardento out of Mrs Quinn by Laughton's Flight (ISH) bred and owned GBBS Int ltd and Liam Cleary ridden by Ethen Ahearne

Junior Kannan (ISH) by Castlelawn Captain Junior (ISH) (TIH) out of White Kannan by Kannan bred by John Lee owned by Gabriel Slattery and ridden by Raphael Jnr Lee

Next Episode (ISH) by Diamant De Semilly out of Calandra Z by Cobra bred by Alan Robertson owned by Gabriel Mullins and ridden by Raphael Jnr Lee

Next Episode (ISH) by Diamant De Semilly out of Calandra Z by Cobra bred by Alan Robertson owned by Gabriel Mullins and ridden by Raphael Jnr Lee =1 st Riverview Candy Kid (ISH) by Silgo Candy Boy out of Millhollow Melissa by Crosstown Dancer

Bred and owned by Michael O'Callaghan and Ronnie Kelly ridden by Ethen Ahearne

Castleforbes Elie (ISH) by Vivaldo van het Coastersveld out of Quibell by Quidam de revel bred and owned by Lady Georgina Forbes ridden by Cian Goggins

Castleforbes Elie (ISH) by Vivaldo van het Coastersveld out of Quibell by Quidam de revel bred and owned by Lady Georgina Forbes ridden by Cian Goggins =1stCarnlea Premier Balou (ISH) by Balou du Rouet out of Armagh by Cavalier Royale bred by Premier Sports Horses owned by The Ballydun Group c/o Edward Little and ridden by Edward Little

==

7 year olds

1 st HHS Vancouver (ISH) by Indoctro out of La Juanita bred and owned by Marion Hughes ridden by John McEntee

2 nd EMS Adelaide (ISH) by Mermus R out of Sante Cruise by Loch Cruise bred by Willie McElhinney owned by Daisy Duggan and ridden by Sean Monaghan

3 rd HSC Sunny Jim (ISH)by Pacino out of Sunblest by Conquistadorbred and owned by Mrs Sarah Heather Crawford and ridden by Edward Little

4 th Killaloan Cobra Carel (ISH) by Cobra out of Carrigeen Carel by Harlequin Du Carel bred by Owen Cooney owned and ridden by Richard Hourigan

Killaloan Cobra Carel (ISH) by Cobra out of Carrigeen Carel by Harlequin Du Carel bred by Owen Cooney owned and ridden by Richard Hourigan 5 th Garryndruig Limoncello (ISH) by Amaretto Darco out of Garryndruig Cruising Akademi by Cruising (ISH) (TIH) bred and owned by Geri McGeoghan-Santry ridden by Nikki Murphy

Garryndruig Limoncello (ISH) by Amaretto Darco out of Garryndruig Cruising Akademi by Cruising (ISH) (TIH) bred and owned by Geri McGeoghan-Santry ridden by Nikki Murphy 6thZambia (ISH) by Diamant De Semilly out of Sambia by Alba bred by Alan Robertson owned by Gabriel Mullins and ridden by Gemma Phelan.