Irish Rugby Star Mack Hansen Announced as Irish Ambassador for Wings for Life World Run

Irish Rugby International Mack Hansen has today been announced as the Irish ambassador for the Wings For Life World Run, which takes place this year on Sunday May 5th. The world’s largest running event, all funds raised from the run go directly to spinal cord research at the Wings For Life Foundation.

Known for his rapid pace on the field, Hansen will swap the pitch for the pavement this May as he joins hundreds of thousands across the world in running for those who can’t. The run, now in its 11th year, is an opportunity for runners of all levels to run separately for the same goal of helping to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

At the ‘Wings for Life’ launch, Mack Hansen caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Alan Deegan.

The unique race format means runners and wheelchair users on every corner of the globe take part at the same time.

Whether they run, roll in a wheelchair, jog or simply walk, every participant in the Wings for Life World Run starts at exactly the same moment, 11.00am UTC (12.00pm Irish Time). But they don’t run toward the finish line – they run away from it. Participants are chased by the event’s signature “Catcher Car,” which gives them a 30-minute head start. When this moving finish line passes them, they’ve successfully completed their race.

Keen fans of rugby and running across Ireland are encouraged to sign up for the event, and can run the race virtually alongside Mack Hansen by registering via Wings For Life World Run App. Choose to join Mack’s team during registration when prompted, and on the day of the race, Hansen will be cheering his team members on the extra mile via the App!

Since the first Wings for Life World Run in 2014, the event has raised over €43.8 million, with over 1 million registered participants from over 195 countries. The 2023 edition alone drew a record 206,728 participants, and the aim for 2024 is to surpass that benchmark with even more people taking part. The event is the primary fundraiser for the not-for-profit Wings for Life foundation, which funds promising spinal cord research and clinical trials. Breakthroughs from these studies are already changing lives, so going for a run on a single day in May really can make a difference in the search for a cure.

The Wings For Life World Run starts simultaneously around the world at 11.00am UTC / 12.00pm Irish time on Sunday, May 5th, 2024. You can play your part in making this year’s event the biggest yet, by registering via www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com.