Irish Rugby Internationals Calvin Nash and Christy Haney team to to launch new season of Tackle Your Feelings Schools Programme

Link to register for the programme: https://www.tackleyourfeelings.com/schools-programme/

Today, Rugby Players Ireland are teaming up with Ireland internationals Calvin Nash and Christy Haney to help launch the new school season of the Tackle Your Feelings Schools online teaching platform. As part of the launch, TYF are encouraging teachers and schools nationwide to sign up to the FREE classroom-based programme to help equip students across Ireland with practical tools for building resilience, emotional intelligence, and positive mental health.

Today, TYF ambassadors Calvin Nash and Christy Haney team up alongside multiple influential rugby figures in Ireland including Eimear Considine, Ryan Baird, Deirbhile Nic a Bháird and James Lowe as they support the Tackle Your Feelings Schools Programme across the country. A research study (with 8 teachers) is being conducted in association with the University of Limerick to assess teachers’ perspectives on the experience of facilitating the TYF programme on youth mental wellbeing. Preliminary results indicate that teachers are finding that TYF normalises conversations around mental wellbeing. Teachers noted that implementing TYF Schools encouraged dialogue around mental wellbeing by acting as “a catalyst for them to talk about it”.

To help launch the new season and show our appreciation to the educators delivering the programme, TYF are running a nationwide competition which will give teachers from each of the four provinces the chance to win two tickets to a rugby game of their provincial team this season. To enter, teachers and their school must be signed up to deliver the programme this school year, 2024/2025. Those who have registered their interest and completed the full sign-up will be contacted with further details from the Tackle Your Feelings team.

On the teaching platform, teachers are equipped with the tools and resources to guide their students through relevant lessons. The students will complete tasks and exercises designed to make them more aware and knowledgeable about their own mental health and wellbeing, with guidance and support throughout their journey Our Rugby Players Ireland ambassadors also appear in short videos, giving their own experiences of mental wellbeing, acting as role models to encourage students to be honest with themselves when it comes to their positive mental health.

With over 190 schools nationwide already signed up since the start of the academic year, the Tackle Your Feelings Schools Programme is a classroom-based, teacher-led, life skills development programme which is supporting the required Wellbeing Curriculum in schools around the country. The content for the programme, is developed using positive and sport psychology principles, and has been approved by clinical and educational psychologists and is supported with comprehensive lesson plans for teachers, whilst students can easily access the content when in school or at home. The TYF Schools Programme includes an 8-lesson schedule, covering awareness, emotions, wellbeing characteristics and self-care.

Speaking at the launch, Ireland and Munster Rugby Player and Tackle Your Feelings ambassador, Calvin Nash said: “I wish I had access to a programme like TYF Schools when I was growing up. It’s so important for young people to learn how to manage stress, build resilience, and talk openly about their mental health. This ready-to-go programme provides teachers with the resources they need to help their students understand their own positive mental wellbeing, and they can even get something out of it themselves.”

Also supporting the launch, Ireland and Leinster Rugby Player and Tackle Your Feelings ambassador, Christy Haney said: “As athletes, we know that mental strength is just as important as physical strength. That’s why we’re proud to support the TYF Schools Programme and this incredible competition that rewards teachers for continuing to deliver the programme and broaden the positive impact these tools can have on students nationwide. By prioritizing wellbeing in the classroom, teachers are making a real difference in the lives of young people across Ireland.”

Anthony Brennan, CEO of Zurich Ireland said: “We know that teachers put their hearts into supporting their students and we see the dedication from teachers nationwide each year in ensuring their students feel understood and cared for throughout what can be a challenging time in school. We are proud to continue encouraging teachers and schools nationwide to sign up for the TYF Schools Programme and continue making an incredible impact on the lives of this young generation.”

Tackle Your Feelings Campaign Manager at RPI, Hannah McCormack, said: “”We’re incredibly proud of the impact the TYF Schools Programme has already had, and have created a programme that we hope supports the teachers as much as possible when delivering a Wellbeing Curriculum to their students, but we know there’s always more work to be done knowing more students can be reached around the country. It has been incredible to witness the growth of the programme since its first launch almost 5 years ago. This year to show our gratitude to the educators championing our programme in their communities we wanted to give them a chance to enter a competition for some provincial rugby tickets. By way of thanks for taking on the responsibility of supporting young people on their mental wellbeing journey. We see the effort they put into this programme; without their support we would not be as successful as we are. We’re excited to continue working with Zurich and our dedicated educators to create a brighter future for all young people.”

The TYF Programme is run by Rugby Players Ireland and funded by the Z Zurich Foundation. It has motivated people across Ireland to be more proactive when it comes to looking after their mental wellbeing and has increased awareness around the importance of taking care of your mental health. TYF has also reached international audiences and has inspired similar campaigns across the globe, including; The English Rugby Players’ Association (RPA), ‘Lift the Weight’ campaign, New Zealand Rugby’s ‘HeadFirst’ campaign and Tackle Your Feelings Australia, a collaboration between Zurich Australia, the AFLPA and AFLCA.

For more information on Tackle Your Feelings follow the Instagram account @tyf or visit the website www.tackleyourfeelings.com which will share videos, updates on events and competitions.

You can also download the TYF Schools app via the iOS and Android app stores via the links here:

Link Android store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pangr.tyf_schools

Link iOS store: https://apps.apple.com/ie/app/tyf-schools/id1498856608