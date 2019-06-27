Irish Rugby Fans Wanted For World Cup Campaign!

A call has gone out for genuine people for a new telephone campaign based around the Rugby World Cup. The campaign is based around Modern Ireland and how Rugby has become more accessible to everyone.

They are looking for people from all walks of life to represent today’s Ireland. The campaign is a very positive one and they are looking for rugby fans that don’t generally fit into the usual Rugby fan mould.

For example, Lobster fishermen who are rugby couches by night. Pub Landlords that have adapted their pub to meet the needs of the ever-growing rugby following or maybe anyone from the Gaeltacht!



If you feel like this could be you or there’s someone you know who possibly fits the bill please get in touch. To apply, send an email to [email protected] with your name, phone number, county and a short description of yourself.

This is a paid position, so if you are chosen you will get a fee for your time.