Irish Racecourses pledge support to Injured Jockeys

The Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR), representing all 26 Irish racecourses, today pledged an annual financial contribution of €123,000 to support the Irish Injured Jockeys (IIJ) over a three year period.
Building on the existing positive relationship between racecourses and the Irish Injured Jockeys, all 26 racecourses have committed to this scheme which will cover the running costs of the charity. This will allow all donations and fundraising efforts to go directly to the IIJ service users. The racecourse donations are on a scaled basis, depending on the racecourse grade.
Conor O’Neill, Chairman of the AIR and CEO of Punchestown Racecourse, said: “Jockeys are the cornerstone of racing and providing racegoers with great days out and brilliant racing memories, however, we are acutely aware that it is a
Ruby Walsh, Champion National Hunt Jockey and IIJ Chairman, commented: “On behalf of the Irish Injured Jockeys, I would like to sincerely thank and acknowledge the 26 racecourses for their support. This