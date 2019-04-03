Irish Racecourses pledge support to Injured Jockeys

The Association of Irish Racecourses (AIR), representing all 26 Irish racecourses, today pledged an annual financial contribution of €123,000 to support the Irish Injured Jockeys (IIJ) over a three year period.

Building on the existing positive relationship between racecourses and the Irish Injured Jockeys, all 26 racecourses have committed to this scheme which will cover the running costs of the charity. This will allow all donations and fundraising efforts to go directly to the IIJ service users. The racecourse donations are on a scaled basis, depending on the racecourse grade.

Conor O’Neill, Chairman of the AIR and CEO of Punchestown Racecourse, said: “Jockeys are the cornerstone of racing and providing racegoers with great days out and brilliant racing memories, however, we are acutely aware that it is a high risk sport and the extraordinary physical demands our jockeys face for our sporting pleasure. All 26 racecourses have a brilliant relationship with jockeys and greatly value the time they give us to promote our wonderful sport. In recognition of that, the Association of Irish Racecourses is delighted to formally demonstrate our commitment with €123,000 per year for the next three years to support the incredible work the Irish Injured Jockeys do.”

Ruby Walsh, Champion National Hunt Jockey and IIJ Chairman, commented: “On behalf of the Irish Injured Jockeys, I would like to sincerely thank and acknowledge the 26 racecourses for their support. This three year financial commitment is ground-breaking for IIJ and testament to the great relationship we have with the racecourses. Their support will allow us to continue the important work we do and expand our services to riders.”